Dear Vix,It’s all a bit embarrassing but I’ve got a huge crush on a co-worker and it’s making my job quite difficult. I’ve worked where I do for a few years now, but recently this new member of the team joined and since then it’s all gone wrong. The work is fine and there aren’t any problems in that respect; the thing is, I think he’s brilliant – so much so that I can’t seem to think about anything else. Luckily, we hardly ever meet because we’re both working from home, but I could use some help with managing these...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO