Best Buy Reaches Agreement to Acquire British Healthcare Firm Current Health

 8 days ago
Best Buy is expanding its frontiers in the healthcare sector by purchasing Current Health that will be added to its current health subsidiaries. Best Buy announced on Tuesday that it will acquire British healthcare company Current Health. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the consumer electronics giant expects to close the deal within the fiscal year, for an undisclosed amount. Best Buy also plans to finance the acquisition with cash and continue its plan to shell out over $2.5 billion on share repurchases in FY22.

