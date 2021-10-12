Videos Show Tornados Touch Down in Illinois Ripping Buildings A Part
We got lucky here in the Tri-States this week with the amount of rain we received this week, however that was not the case in other areas of Illinois. At least three tornados were posted in Illinois as severe weather pushed through the state yesterday. One of the videos shows a funnel cloud forming and touching the ground which brought strong winds. You can even hear the wind in the background whistling.kickam1530.com
