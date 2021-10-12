CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos Show Tornados Touch Down in Illinois Ripping Buildings A Part

 8 days ago
We got lucky here in the Tri-States this week with the amount of rain we received this week, however that was not the case in other areas of Illinois. At least three tornados were posted in Illinois as severe weather pushed through the state yesterday. One of the videos shows a funnel cloud forming and touching the ground which brought strong winds. You can even hear the wind in the background whistling.

Related
KICK AM 1530

Watch the Meteor Seen by Hundreds Over Illinois This Week

Once again our skies have been lit up by a meteor burning up in the atmosphere. Multiple videos show this space rock as it became a bright fireball. The American Meteor Society showed nearly 100 official reports of this meteor event as of this writing. They had several videos submitted showing it from multiple angles.
ASTRONOMY
KICK AM 1530

Watch Upward Lightning Ascend from 2 Chicago Skyscrapers

If you enjoy weather and storm things, you will likely love this. Brand new video shows upward lightning shoot into the sky from two Chicago skyscrapers and it's a sight to behold. Dan Robinson who is a storm photographer extraordinaire just dropped this video of lightning captured at 1,500 frames...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Watch the Dazzling Display of Northern Lights as Seen Over Iowa

Thanks to a recent solar storm, the northern lights were seen further south than normal and that included parts of Iowa as a new video share revealed. I've seen this video shared from multiple locations, so I'll include all of them here to make sure I'm giving credit where credit is due. The northern lights as seen over Oran, Iowa was first spotted on YouTube.
IOWA STATE
Illinois State
Illinois Government
Carrollton, IL
Video Surfaces of 1930s TP&W Train Roll Through A Small Illinois Town

These videos are rare but when they surface they are so amazing to watch. In the video, you can see a train from either the 1930s or 1940s in Washington, Illinois and it is so cool to watch. The black and white video records the entire train driving through the town of Washington and you just have to mage what it was like back then to see a train like that come through. watching the video in 2021 is pretty amazing, I can't imagine what it was like back then.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

