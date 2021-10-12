The undeniable truth about British bias in Formula 1

It is a well-known fact among the Formula 1 community that the media coverage in the prestigious motorsport is composed of mostly British-based people. Due to this, fans within the sport more often than not expect at least some sort of ‘bias’ to come from the commentary team from F1’s largest English-speaking broadcaster, Sky Sports, which is comprised of David Croft and Martin Brundle. However, there are instances where the ‘bias’ becomes disgustingly obvious with the commentary team drooling over British achievements in the sport — almost as if the media doesn’t care how overly apparent it may seem for viewers around the world.