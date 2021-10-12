CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

The undeniable truth about British bias in Formula 1

By Red Bernal
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is a well-known fact among the Formula 1 community that the media coverage in the prestigious motorsport is composed of mostly British-based people. Due to this, fans within the sport more often than not expect at least some sort of ‘bias’ to come from the commentary team from F1’s largest English-speaking broadcaster, Sky Sports, which is comprised of David Croft and Martin Brundle. However, there are instances where the ‘bias’ becomes disgustingly obvious with the commentary team drooling over British achievements in the sport — almost as if the media doesn’t care how overly apparent it may seem for viewers around the world.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton drops truth bomb on racing George Russell next season

Lewis Hamilton says that he’ll work even harder in next year’s Formula 1 season to deny George Russell from claiming wins throughout the year. After George Russell was announced as the Mercedes replacement for Valtteri Bottas in the upcoming F1 2022 season, fans across the community have been excited to see if the promising Englishman could take the battle to Hamilton in the same machinery.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Newey
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Martin Brundle
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Esteban Ocon
The Independent

Nico Rosberg gives Max Verstappen advice on how to beat Lewis Hamilton in F1 title race

Nico Rosberg has offered Max Verstappen some advice on how to beat Lewis Hamilton in this season’s Formula 1 title race.Rosberg and Hamilton were Mercedes teammates between 2013 and 2016, with the Briton winning the drivers’ championship in 2014 and 2015 before the German triumphed in the pair’s final year together.Rosberg immediately retired from the sport after winning his sole F1 title, while Hamilton has gone on to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven championship wins.This season, Hamilton is defending is title against his newest rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The Dutchman leads Hamilton by six points with six...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Daniel Ricciardo gets brutally honest on never winning a Formula 1 world title

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo shares that he is at peace with the possibility of never winning a Formula 1 world championship. Ricciardo has won a total of 8 races so far into his career, with his most recent victory coming at Monza with ended McLaren’s 9-year year win drought. The Australian is viewed as one of the most talented drivers on the grid but hasn’t had the machinery to compete for a world championship quite yet.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘incredibly proud’ of Sebastian Vettel at pushing for social and environmental change

Lewis Hamilton admits he is “incredibly proud” of his relationship with Sebastien Vettel and has hinted at a future partnership with the German.The defending Formula 1 world champion is delighted at the four-time world champion’s work to campaign for social and environmental change.The Aston Martin driver has thrown his weight behind the LGBTQ+ community, while also discussing climate change.Moreover, the German driver’s helmet encourages sustainable water sourcing, with Hamilton praising his efforts.“I’ve been incredibly proud of Sebastian for doing him,” Hamilton said, according to Autosport, with Vettel also seen at Silverstone picking up litter.“He has discovered things that he is...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula 1#Uk#British#F1#Sky Sports#Non Brit#Red Bull
AFP

Quartararo eyes MotoGP title as Rossi waves goodbye to Misano

Fabio Quartararo is within touching distance of his first MotoGP world title at Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which will host Valentino Rossi's final farewell to his adoring Italian fans. Up to 35,000 fans are expected at the track on Sunday for Rossi's final MotoGP race on Italian soil, hoping for one last flourish in front of a yellow wall of supporters.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Watch Gordon Murray’s T.50 Make Its World Debut at Goodwood

Gordon Murray Automotive’s first creation is finally ready for the spotlight. The design legend’s new vehicle, the T.50, made its public debut at the 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting over the weekend. Following two years of tantalizing teases, the silver speed machine didn’t just look the part of a next-generation hypercar, it sounded it too. Former racecar driver Dario Franchitti piloted the T.50 was piloted around the 2.37-mile Goodwood Circuit. The track legend, who plans to buy one of the supercars for himself, took it for three full turns around the course, showing just some of what the vehicle can do thanks to...
CARS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
62K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy