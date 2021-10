Fox Sports’ announcement that Seth Winter is stepping down as head of advertising sales, to be succeeded by Mark Evans, should have come as no surprise. Winter has never made any bones about how long he’d stick around at Fox Sports; just a short time after assuming the role as the unit’s ad sales chief, he said he was looking forward to what he’d characterized as his “second retirement.” Winter, who joined Fox Sports in January 2019 after having sold inventory for NBC for the better part of 20 years, first told us that he wasn’t planning on putting in serious Brady-with-the-Pats...

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO