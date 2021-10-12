CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, TX

New members elected to Jacksonville Chamber board

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvcjA_0cOsxft300

Five people were recently elected to serve on the board of directors for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. These include Brent Dickson, Shawn Eyre, Leticia Meeks, Karen Nolley, and Dillon Rodriquez. The five new members will serve a term beginning Jan. 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024.

Brent Dickson is the Cherokee County Sheriff. Elected in 2020, Dickson was sworn in as sheriff on Sept. 1. While employed with the CCSO, he has served as a jailer, patrol corporal, K-9 interdiction deputy, SWAT team leader and was narcotic investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division until elected sheriff.

Shawn Eyre is employed at Austin Bank. He serves as Senior Vice President. He is involved in the local organizations Gateway Community Partners and Jacksonville Lions Club. Eyre attends Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Leticia Meeks is co-owner with her husband of Porter Pharmacy. Although the couple lives in Tyler, Leticia stated she has immersed herself in Jacksonville through her involvement with the Chamber and participation in the Leadership Academy 2021.

Karen Nolley is a sales representative for Woodman Life. She was born on Veteran’s Day in El Paso at William Beaumont Hospital on Ft. Bliss Army Base. She has written a suspense novel, Secrets Under the Stairs, which was published in 2015.

Dillon Rodriquez is a life-long resident of Jacksonville who is employed by Texas National Bank. He currently serves on the Back to School and Christmas Parade committees. He is a recent graduate of the Jacksonville Leadership Institute. Rodriquez also attended the Jacksonville Citizen Police Academy in 2020.

Chamber board members who are elected, serve three-year terms.

Board members approve programs and budgets and work together to support member businesses. Each board member serves on one or more Chamber committees.

The committees of the Jacksonville Chamber include:

Community Development: Christmas Parade, Trunk or Treat, Downtown Merchants;

Economic Development: Job Fair;

Education Development: Adopt a School, Back to School Fair, Leadership Institute;

Membership Development: Business at Lunch, Chamber Golf Classic, Morning Brew, Membership Meetings

Other: Tomato Fest, Tops in Texas Rodeo.

Current elected board members are Tabitha Ainsworth, Baker Insurance; Brandy Bannister, Banister Plumbing; Mahendra Bhakto, Homeplace Inn; Lauren Carter, Legacy at Jacksonville; Ann Farmer, Dairy Queen; Kara Hancock, Gourmet Gardens; Sylvia Jones, Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food; Barry Lofquist, Christus Hospital-Jacksonville; Molly Loughmiller, Southside Bank; Dr. Mike Miller, Central Baptist Church; Katie Posada, Family First Clinic & Urgent Care; Patrick Reagan, County Commissioner; Dr. Mike Smith, Jacksonville College; Brenda Stahelin, Homes & Properties; and Duane Weatherford, Republic Services.

The executive team consists of Duane Weatherford, chair elect; Andy Calcote, Texas Farm Bureau, treasurer; Judy Batton, Kiwanis Club, community development; Nathan Jones, Austin Bank, economic development; Pam Anderson, Compacity, education development; Britian McKinney, Every Day I’m Oilin’, membership development; and Patty Rivers, UBank, Past Chairwoman.

Shannon Hitt is the 2021 Chairwoman of the Board.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Cherokee County, TX
Jacksonville, TX
Government
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Government
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump announces new social media network called 'TRUTH Social'

Former President Trump on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of his own social media network called "TRUTH Social." "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump said in a release.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Farm Bureau#Rodeo#Ccso#Swat#Austin Bank#Jacksonville Lions Club#Porter Pharmacy#Woodman Life#William Beaumont Hospital#Texas National Bank#Chamber Board#Community Development
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
1K+
Followers
145
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy