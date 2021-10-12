New members elected to Jacksonville Chamber board

Five people were recently elected to serve on the board of directors for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. These include Brent Dickson, Shawn Eyre, Leticia Meeks, Karen Nolley, and Dillon Rodriquez. The five new members will serve a term beginning Jan. 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024.

Brent Dickson is the Cherokee County Sheriff. Elected in 2020, Dickson was sworn in as sheriff on Sept. 1. While employed with the CCSO, he has served as a jailer, patrol corporal, K-9 interdiction deputy, SWAT team leader and was narcotic investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division until elected sheriff.

Shawn Eyre is employed at Austin Bank. He serves as Senior Vice President. He is involved in the local organizations Gateway Community Partners and Jacksonville Lions Club. Eyre attends Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Leticia Meeks is co-owner with her husband of Porter Pharmacy. Although the couple lives in Tyler, Leticia stated she has immersed herself in Jacksonville through her involvement with the Chamber and participation in the Leadership Academy 2021.

Karen Nolley is a sales representative for Woodman Life. She was born on Veteran’s Day in El Paso at William Beaumont Hospital on Ft. Bliss Army Base. She has written a suspense novel, Secrets Under the Stairs, which was published in 2015.

Dillon Rodriquez is a life-long resident of Jacksonville who is employed by Texas National Bank. He currently serves on the Back to School and Christmas Parade committees. He is a recent graduate of the Jacksonville Leadership Institute. Rodriquez also attended the Jacksonville Citizen Police Academy in 2020.

Chamber board members who are elected, serve three-year terms.

Board members approve programs and budgets and work together to support member businesses. Each board member serves on one or more Chamber committees.

The committees of the Jacksonville Chamber include:

Community Development: Christmas Parade, Trunk or Treat, Downtown Merchants;

Economic Development: Job Fair;

Education Development: Adopt a School, Back to School Fair, Leadership Institute;

Membership Development: Business at Lunch, Chamber Golf Classic, Morning Brew, Membership Meetings

Other: Tomato Fest, Tops in Texas Rodeo.

Current elected board members are Tabitha Ainsworth, Baker Insurance; Brandy Bannister, Banister Plumbing; Mahendra Bhakto, Homeplace Inn; Lauren Carter, Legacy at Jacksonville; Ann Farmer, Dairy Queen; Kara Hancock, Gourmet Gardens; Sylvia Jones, Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food; Barry Lofquist, Christus Hospital-Jacksonville; Molly Loughmiller, Southside Bank; Dr. Mike Miller, Central Baptist Church; Katie Posada, Family First Clinic & Urgent Care; Patrick Reagan, County Commissioner; Dr. Mike Smith, Jacksonville College; Brenda Stahelin, Homes & Properties; and Duane Weatherford, Republic Services.

The executive team consists of Duane Weatherford, chair elect; Andy Calcote, Texas Farm Bureau, treasurer; Judy Batton, Kiwanis Club, community development; Nathan Jones, Austin Bank, economic development; Pam Anderson, Compacity, education development; Britian McKinney, Every Day I’m Oilin’, membership development; and Patty Rivers, UBank, Past Chairwoman.

Shannon Hitt is the 2021 Chairwoman of the Board.