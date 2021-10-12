CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, IA

Vehicle parking nuisance action postponed

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jU1QE_0cOsxd7b00
(Stock Photo)

The second reading of an ordinance making changes to outside parking and storage of vehicles/trailers on residential properties in Newton was postponed until the Oct. 18 city council meeting, without objection. If the council, short one member, had voted on it, the controversial motion likely would have failed.

Councilperson Randy Ervin was unable to attend the Oct. 4 meeting to cast a vote. The amended ordinance would have more than likely received a 3-2 vote from the city council. As Newton Mayor Mike Hansen pointed out during another agenda item, ordinance readings need a minimum of four votes to proceed.

City officials told Newton News after the meeting was over the second consideration would be read again at the Oct. 18 meeting, and it would not be presented as a first consideration. So far the ordinance has been met with mixed reception from council members and the public.

If the ordinance reaches a third reading and is adopted by the city, it would allow dump trucks, construction equipment, semi-trailers, semi-tractor-trailer combinations and unlicensed commercial vehicles would be prohibited from being parked or stored in residential areas.

Trailers for over-the-road hauling of liquids, gases, livestock, fuel, refrigerated foods, materials, vehicles, construction equipment or other products or materials will also be prohibited, along with trailers used primarily for storage.

The city argues the storage of these vehicles obstruct views on streets and private property, create cluttered and otherwise unsightly areas, prevent full use of residential streets for parking, impair the free flow of traffic and decrease nearby occupants’ enjoyment of their property and neighborhood.

Storing or parking these vehicles also adversely affect property values and neighborhood patterns, city documents stated. Revisions of the ordinance also include refining the definition of a trailer and deleting the definition of a fifth-wheel trailer, Newton News previously reported.

Ervin offered an amendment to the proposed ordinance during the first reading, which was passed by council. The amendment allows semi-tractors to be parked on privately owned residential properties for a 72-hour period, or three days. The semi-tractor must be parked on a hard surface and cannot be continuously idle.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, IA
Government
City
Newton, IA
Newton, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
Newton, IA
Cars
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Vehicles#The City Council#Newton News
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

NFL agrees to end race-based dementia testing in $1 billion settlement

The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the...
NFL
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
435
Followers
122
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy