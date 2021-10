You might not associate having a beer at a Five Guys restaurant, but at one New Jersey location, you can do exactly that. The new Five Guys is now open at the American Dream mega-mall and it has a liquor license. The fast-casual hamburger chain, which has legions of passionate fans, says that the American Dream location is the first of its restaurants to serve alcohol; they have beer, wine, and hard seltzers.

