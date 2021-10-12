CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

8-week-old pit bull puppy stolen during Dedham home break-in returned to family

By Dialynn Dwyer, mia.mccarthy
The puppy was found wandering around Quincy and brought to a local shelter.

Dedham police

Police have located the 8-week-old pit bull puppy that was reportedly stolen Sunday night from a Dedham home during a robbery.

The puppy was brought to a shelter after being found wandering around the streets of Quincy, before being returned to her family, Dedham police announced Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the reported robbery around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the department. The resident of the house told police they’d left home for a short period of time and, when they returned, discovered signs of forced entry at their back door.

In addition to the puppy, jewelry, cash, documents, shoes, and a dirt bike were stolen, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 781-326-1212. Tips can be provided anonymously, according to the department.

Police are still investigating the incident.

