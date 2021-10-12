New YMCA location coming to south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YMCA is set to begin construction on a new facility in south Shreveport after receiving an anonymous donation. The 30,000 to 45,000 square foot facility will be located in the Camp Forbing Marketplace. Back in 2014, the YMCA sold 30 acres of its Camp Forbing property to a company out of Houston called NewQuest. Officials with the YMCA say they always intended to return to the area and build a new facility.