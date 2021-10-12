Figue Relaunches Under Industry Icon Liz Lange—Here’s What You Need To Know!
As the industry continues to prophesize on what we want to wear post-pandemic, we figured we should turn to someone who’s already rewrote the playbook. Liz Lange, who’s credited with revolutionizing the maternity clothing landscape back in the ’90s, has been busy on her latest venture, which fuses function and fashion. The industry innovator purchased the gypset brand Figue and has been hard at work designing the latest offering, which includes luxury lamé kaftans, tunics, military jackets, ruffled wrap dresses, and the label’s first accessories range. The Resort ’22 collection drops today, alongside a glossy campaign shot at Lange’s home—the famous Grey Gardens estate in East Hampton! The Daily caught her for a moment to get the lowdown.fashionweekdaily.com
Comments / 0