Usher's girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea gives birth to second child

Usher has announced that his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea has given birth to their second child together. Usher is now a dad of four. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Usher's girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea has given birth to their second child together, making the singer a dad of four.

"Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond ... I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew," Usher said on Instagram Tuesday alongside a zoomed in, black and white photo of his newborn son's nose and mouth.

"I was born Sept. 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar ... A.K.A. Ra Ra," Usher continued.

Usher, 42, and Goicoechea, announced in May that they were expecting another child together. The couple are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond, who was born in September 2020.

Usher also shares 13-year-old son Usher Raymond V and 12-year-old son Naviyd Ely Raymond with ex-wife Tameka Foster.