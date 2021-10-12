CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usher's girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea gives birth to second child

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 8 days ago
Usher has announced that his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea has given birth to their second child together. Usher is now a dad of four. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Usher's girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea has given birth to their second child together, making the singer a dad of four.

"Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond ... I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew," Usher said on Instagram Tuesday alongside a zoomed in, black and white photo of his newborn son's nose and mouth.

"I was born Sept. 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar ... A.K.A. Ra Ra," Usher continued.

Usher, 42, and Goicoechea, announced in May that they were expecting another child together. The couple are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond, who was born in September 2020.

Usher also shares 13-year-old son Usher Raymond V and 12-year-old son Naviyd Ely Raymond with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Royal Johnson
7d ago

congratulations 1st n foremost on the baby but who is this woman tho? and she needs to go get check after what all was said about this man having herpes? well she look pass that and stuck by his side she is the real mvp 😂

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

