CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Hubert Germain, French Resistance fighter, dies at 101

crossroadstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died. He was 101. The French president’s office announced the death in a statement Tuesday, saying Germain “embodied a century of freedom.”...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies aged 101: minister

The last survivor out of over 1,000 people who were awarded the highest bravery order by Charles de Gaulle for their role in French Resistance forces during World War II has died aged 101, France's defence minister announced on Tuesday. "I want to inform you that Hubert Germain, the last surviving member of the Order of the Liberation, has died," Florence Parly told French lawmakers. "It's an important moment in our history," she added. Germain was among 1,038 decorated with the Order of the Liberation for their heroism by Resistance leader and later president de Gaulle.
MILITARY
The Independent

Portugal honors diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis

Portugal paid official homage Tuesday to Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese diplomat who during World War II helped save thousands of people from Nazi persecution, by placing a tomb with his name in the country’s National Pantheon.Leading Portuguese politicians and public figures attended the formal televised ceremony as the tomb was placed alongside other celebrated figures from Portuguese history at the landmark Lisbon building.The speaker of the Portuguese Parliament, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, said Sousa Mendes’ conduct lent prestige to Portugal.“People who at the decisive moment put their and their family’s safety at risk for the greater good are...
EUROPE
crossroadstoday.com

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

PARIS (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday. France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
crossroadstoday.com

WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased, and said uneven vaccine uptake posed a threat to the continent. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic, the U.N....
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

Chopin international piano competition closes in on winner

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The jury of the Frederic Chopin international piano competition was hearing the last finalists Wednesday in Warsaw before announcing the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the prestigious event that launches pianists’ world careers. The jury will gather for deliberations after the last four...
MUSIC
AFP

Centre-left wins Rome, main prize in Italy local vote

Romans have elected a centre-left former economy minister as their next mayor, rejecting by a large margin a right-wing contender dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism, near final results showed Monday. Michetti's campaign was derailed last week when he was forced to deny accusations of anti-Semitism over an article he wrote last year that was unearthed by a left-wing newspaper.
ELECTIONS
crossroadstoday.com

Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official on Wednesday proposed introducing joint German-Polish patrols on the two countries’ border to help clamp down on illegal crossings into Germany by migrants arriving from Belarus, but said no one has any intention of closing the frontier. Authorities in Germany say about 4,500...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Resistance#Free France#Ap#Naval Academy#Nazis#Polish#Defense
The Independent

Sites where Germans killed Jews are dedicated in Poland

The Polish witnesses of the German crime in Wojslawice lived for decades with the memories of their Jewish neighbors executed in 1942. They remembered a meadow that flowed with blood, a child who cried out for water from underneath a pile of bodies, arms and legs that still moved days after the execution.In the years that followed, those who had seen the crime shared their knowledge with their children, warning them to stay away from the spot behind the Orthodox church where some 60 Jews among them 20 children, were murdered on that October day.“When I was a...
RELIGION
crossroadstoday.com

Czech Republic imposes new restrictions as infections soar

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic on Wednesday approved several new measures to tame a steep rise in coronavirus infections, which have reached levels unseen since late April. Face coverings will be mandatory at workplaces, starting on Monday. And as of Nov 1, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other indoor places...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
MILITARY
Essence

Olympic Distance Runner Agnes Tirop, 25, Found Dead

Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arrested and will be charged with her murder after attempting to the flee the country. On Wednesday October 13, two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead in her home in Kenya. The Olympic runner was discovered with stab wounds near her abdomen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Egypt
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

NATO Has a Problem: Belarus Is Being Reabsorbed Into Russia

On October 7, Polish border troops reported being fired upon by their counterparts from Belarus. Though no one was hurt and the Belarusian soldiers were most likely firing blank ammunition, the incident is illustrative of the tension that has been building in that area since Moscow effectively assumed control over the government in Minsk to prop up Belarus’ authoritarian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko.
MILITARY
AFP

US defence chief in Georgia for military talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the Black Sea, aiming to deliver a message of support against threats from Russia. The first Pentagon chief to visit since 2014, Austin will seek to renew a military training program and demonstrate Americaâs commitment to Tbilisi, which has sought for years to become a full member of NATO. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defence official told reporters ahead of the trip. Russian troops are stationed in two Georgian breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Moscow opposes any move to elevate the countryâs NATO status from partner-state level to full member.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy