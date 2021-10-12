CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Pumpkin Streusel Bars

By Brandie @ The Country Cook
thecountrycook.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith three delicious layers, these Pumpkin Streusel Bars are a homemade Fall dessert that are perfect for serving and even more enjoyable to eat!. With the coming of the Fall season, our minds start turning to all things pumpkin. It is one of my favorite ingredients to cook and bake with because it is so versatile. It can be made sweet or savory. These Pumpkin Streusel Bars are a flavorful dessert that I think every pumpkin lover will absolutely love! They are super easy to slice and serve as well. With a tasty crust, pumpkin pie filling and streusel topping, these are a guaranteed winner. The perfect treat to bring to any of your Fall gatherings. So if you are looking for a new pumpkin recipe then you really should make this Pumpkin Streusel Bar recipe.

www.thecountrycook.net

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE PEANUT BUTTER BANANA FUDGE BARS

No-bake peanut butter banana fudge bars made with banana, oats, & peanut butter that are perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack! Easy peanut butter chocolate recipe made quick & is super tasty!. These no bake fudge bars are filled with delicious flavors and textures in every bite. You’re going...
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Recipes#Pumpkin Spice#Pumpkin Pie#Streusel#Food Drink
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon is a breakfast staple and now you can start your day with a double dose thanks to Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is a tasty creation that starts with a freshly cracked fried egg that's been with cooked-in bacon crumbles. The egg is then topped with melted American cheese and multiple strips of bacon. The whole thing is then sandwiched between two halves of a fluffy bakery bun. If you're extra hungry, you can instead order the new Stacked Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features two freshly cracked fried eggs cooked with bacon crumbles, American and Swiss-style cheeses, and bacon strips, all on a buttery bakery bun.
FOOD & DRINKS
onceuponachef.com

Pumpkin Scones with Spiced Pumpkin Glaze

Inspired by Starbucks’ famous pumpkin scones, these breakfast treats are packed with pumpkin flavor. Inspired by Starbucks’ famous pumpkin scones (only better, imho), these bronze beauties are packed with pumpkin flavor and lavishly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. The addition of molasses and pumpkin makes them more tender than your typical scones – almost like pumpkin bread in scone form. The spiced pumpkin glaze adds just the right amount of sweetness, as the scones themselves aren’t overly sweet, and really drives the pumpkin flavor home. Don’t be intimidated by the long list of ingredients; it’s really just a lot of spices, and many of the ingredients are used twice – once in the scones and again in the glaze.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

Canned Pumpkin Actually Is Pumpkin, but Not the Kind You Carve

In a 2016 story titled "I Just Found Out Canned Pumpkin Isn't Pumpkin At All, And My Whole Life is Basically a Lie," a writer with our sister publication MyRecipes spelled out how she believed canned pumpkin was actually squash, not pumpkin. The story, which also appeared on allrecipes.com, spread like wildfire, igniting outraged cooks in all corners of the country — for good reason. We've all believed our precious cans of pumpkin puree come from magical fields of orange gourds that bask in the sun until they're ripe for the picking.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Frosted Soft Pumpkin Cookies

These soft, homemade Frosted Pumpkin Cookies are topped with a creamy spiced frosting. They are so delicious and irresistible!. When it comes to soft and fluffy cookies, these Frosted Pumpkin Cookies fit the bill! The lightly spiced cream cheese frosting really sets these off and compliments the sweet cookie so well. This is one of those cookies where folks will always want you to give them the recipe! If you want that perfect pumpkin cookie recipe this year, then you have to make a batch of these Frosted Pumpkin Cookies!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Weekend Potluck #501 - Homemade Lemon Curd

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Homemade Thick Lemon Curd from A Red Spatula. Our other featured recipes include: Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding from Quiche My Grits, Pumpkin Bread with Pumpkin Buttercream Frosting and Melissa is sharing her fun recipe for Mummy Dogs!. HOW DO...
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

What Makes a Shallot Different Than an Onion?

This petite member of the allium family is a favorite ingredient for our food editors. Find out why they're used in so many recipes. If you read a lot recipes, you've inevitably come across shallots in the ingredients list—they pop up everywhere from salad dressings to beef stock, pasta dishes to quiche. They are a member of the allium family, which means shallots are closely related to onions, garlic, and chives. Still, many home cooks are somewhat unfamiliar with shallots; get to know them, though, and you'll have added another very useful ingredient to your cooking repertoire, one that adds a nuanced and smooth depth to a wide variety of dishes.
RECIPES
Simmer and Boil

This Apple Streusel Bread Is Vegan & Gluten-Free

This quick bread is studded with fresh apples and filled with fall spices—and it just happens to be vegan and gluten-free, though you’d never guess it. We’ve added a crunchy streusel coating and a decadent glaze on top, but it’s still not overly sweet. Pour yourself a steamy cup of chai tea and enjoy a slice any time of the day.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Corn Biscuits with Savory Herb Streusel

Stir together Parmigiano-Reggiano, flour, chives, parsley, thyme, onion powder, pepper, and salt in a medium bowl. Grate butter using large holes of a box grater into flour mixture. Using your fingertips, work in butter until mixture is crumbly and begins to clump together. Cover and chill streusel while preparing biscuit dough.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy