These are heady times for BYU recruiting. Funny what winning and Big 12 invite can do for a program
There’s little denying it. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff have found some recruiting mojo the past year and it is now paying dividends. It could be due to a lot of things and winning is a big ingredient. The invitation to the Big 12 has also given Sitake something to sell that opponents have used against him in the past, being an independent program and a non-Power Five team.www.deseret.com
