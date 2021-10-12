CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

First African American female, a Harrisburg native, appointed to deputy commissioner for PSP

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnDum_0cOssoRH00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lieutenant Colonel Kristal Turner-Childs was appointed as deputy commissioner of Staff for the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Tuesday, Oct. 12. She is the first African American woman in the department’s 116-year history to attain the rank, according to the press release.

Prior to her official appointment, she was also the first African American woman to be acting deputy commissioner .

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Turner-Childs, a Harrisburg native, has had a long and impressive journey. It all started with her enlistment in the PSP in February 1998. She was eventually promoted to captain in 2015, which made her the first African American female to command a troop in Pennsylvania.

She really is a woman of firsts and it all began back when she became the first person in her family to earn a college degree when she graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2005.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harrisburg area native makes another first in Pennsylvania State Police history

Turner-Childs also graduated with a Master of Professional Studies in Organizational Leadership from Central Penn College. To top her educational career off, she is also a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy.

“Lieutenant Colonel Turner-Childs has worked her way up through the ranks and served the state police with valor for more than 20 years. Her exemplary service and commitment to protecting the public make her extremely qualified for this leadership role,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

Turner-Childs says she sees every day as an opportunity to help someone else, according to the press release.

91 cadets graduate from Pennsylvania State Police Academy; placed in troops across commonwealth

“My mentality has always been to help and serve the department and the diverse communities of the commonwealth,” Turner-Childs said. “I am honored to be the first African American Deputy Commissioner of Staff and hope the appointment inspires others to pursue their passions.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 6

Related
abc27 News

Mask mandate debate reaches Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania issued a school mask mandate on Aug. 31, and many parents have been fighting it ever since. They insist the health secretary cannot legally require masks, and on Wednesday, that question landed in the Commonwealth Court. The case is not about whether masks keep kids safe — most people concede […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pa.’s redistricting process is more transparent than ever, but not many people are participating

Maps are being drawn that will decide Pennsylvania's political future. The state leaders involved in the process are asking for your feedback, but aren't getting that much of it. Every 10 years Pennsylvania draws new congressional district maps in a process called redistricting. That often changes the voting boundaries and which lawmakers represent which people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Dept. of Ag canvassing South Central Pa. businesses for spotted lanternfly permit compliance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spotted Lanternfly Compliance and Enforcement Team will be conducting spotted lanternfly permit and inspection record checks for businesses in Cumberland and York counties starting Oct. 25. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website, spotted lanternfly (SLF) permits are required for businesses and organizations that work within SLF quarantine zones […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Society
abc27 News

Wolf Administration promoting Teen Driver Safety Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Tuesday, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), State Police, and the Department of Education began their campaign to promote Teen Driver Safety Week. The week is nationally recognized from Oct. 17-23. “We can all do our part to make highways safer by working together to help new drivers […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
abc27 News

State wants you to help pick the 2022 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

Do you have a favorite trail in Pennsylvania to go hiking (or maybe just a short stroll?) The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) wants to hear from you. The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee, which designates a Trail of the Year to help draw attention to the state's trail network, is asking Pennsylvanians to submit nominations for 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabethtown College#Psp#First African American#Whtm#Central Penn College#The Fbi National Academy
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: Lancaster County Restaurant Week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the goals of raising awareness of the importance of preserving farms and supporting the rebounding restaurant industry, the first-ever Lancaster County Restaurant Week will begin on Monday, Oct. 25. Discover Lancaster and the Lancaster Farmland Trust have teamed up to make the county-wide restaurant week happen. “Discover Lancaster and […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
777
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy