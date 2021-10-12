CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney Is Making a Movie About the Creation of Disneyland

By Matt Singer
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s already “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but at this point we might want to add a second nickname: “The Most Mythologized Theme Park Ever.”. Disney+ already has a variety of programs about the creation of Disneyland and various other Disney parks available to stream, like Behind the Attraction and The Imagineering Story. They also have several of the vintage Disneyland television show episodes from the 1950s about the park’s development. Clearly, it’s something their audience has an appetite for. And now the streaming service is making a historical fiction film about “Walt Disney’s journey to building Disneyland.”

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. Along with the deluge of Marvel delays,...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Hocus Pocus 2 Sounds Too Similar to the First Movie

Hocus Pocus 2 has been a part of the overall conversation when it comes to Hollywood since around 2019 when the idea was first revealed. The first movie was a lot of fun and it’s one of those that a lot of people, including myself, still watch since it’s witty, charming, and despite having much darker undertones it follows the Disney model quite well, especially considering that the comedic qualities it possesses kind of dulls the otherwise disturbing aspects of it. Keep in mind that the witches were consuming the life force of children, which would be evil enough when taken in a different direction pertaining to horror. Then comes the idea that they serve Satan, they were hung in the sight of pretty much everyone present, and they had a spellbook that was alive in a way. Then tack on the fact that there were a few other moments in the movie that could have been seen as uniquely disturbing, and it’s easy to get the idea that as innocent as Disney tries to make their movies, it’s like putting a cushy blanket over the TV when a grisly horror movie is on, it only dulls so much.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Jon Favreau
ROCK 96.7

Friendly Deer Herd & Squirrel Make Backyard Look Like a Disney Movie

Works of fiction often mirror real life, but it is quite unique when it happens the other way around. A woman posted a video of a deer herd flooding her backyard. The video begins with just one deer and a very eager squirrel, both just patiently waiting for her to feed them. The entire spectacle looked like a real life scene out of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
ANIMALS
theforestscout.com

Five Underrated Disney Movies You Forgot About

It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Disney, alongside the majority of the human race. As an avid fan, I want to educate people about some of the best Disney movies that not many know about. I am a little biased, they are truly amazing. Because of their immense success, movies produced by Disney are held under intense scrutiny. But all five of these films have stepped up to the plate, incorporating amazing music, hilarious humor, and lovable characters. No matter which movie you pick (because you should, at least, watch one), you truly can’t go wrong!
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disneyland Paris Lowers Disney Premier Access Prices

Disneyland Paris has lowered the prices of Disney Premier Access, its paid FastPass service that launched in August. DLP Report shared the new prices on Twitter. Previously, Disney Premier Access varied from 8€ to 15€ depending on the attraction. It now starts at 5€ for attractions in the same tier as Star Tours, and at 12€ for attractions like Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Movie#Disney World#Disneyland Park#Pineapple Express#Heffalump Movie#Abc#The Walt Disney Company#Green
dapsmagic.com

Disneyland Resort Announces New Disney Ambassador Team

The Disneyland Resort has announced Mark Everett King Jr. and Nataly Guzman as its new Disney Ambassador team. In a ceremony held in Fantasyland Theater, the new team was announced this morning and streamed on the official Disneyland Ambassador Instagram account. This continues a tradition started by Walt Disney himself and welcomed two new Disney Ambassadors to the Global Ambassador family.
LIFESTYLE
TVGuide.com

The Best Halloween Movies on Disney+

It's the spookiest time of year again! If your family is ready to dive into some All Hallows' Eve fun, Disney Plus (Disney+) has you covered. Disney+ has a few of Halloween's most sought-after movies each year, the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi, the family favorite Halloweentown, and Tim Burton's stop-motion classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. But you'll find other treats on the list as well, like the scary talking puppies of Spooky Buddies. Did I say scary? I meant adorable.
MOVIES
purewow.com

The 6 Things You Need to Make Just About Any Disney Dessert

No trip to Disney World is complete without a few things: (1) riding the Splash/Space/Thunder Mountain trifecta, (2) getting “It’s a Small World” stuck in your head for eight hours straight, and (3) eating your weight in Mickey-shaped treats on a stick. Long after you’ve left the park, the lingering scent of churros and other Disney desserts sticks with you, making you wish you could just hop on a plane and grab one whenever the craving strikes. Unless you’re Jeff Bezos, that probably isn’t a realistic option, but after working on a cookbook with Disney a while back, it hit me: With the right tools, you can make most of those sweets at home. Here’s what you should have on hand to make the Happiest Place on Earth your own kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Visits Disneyland Ahead of Disney Night

Celebrities have been working hard and challenging themselves as they partnered up with some of the best professionals in the world to win that iconic Mirror Ball trophy for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. For this week’s themed dancing night, celebrities are visiting Disneyland to feel inspired for...
THEATER & DANCE
MovieWeb

Disney+ Is Making a Disneyland Movie with Halloween Kills Director David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green is set to direct a film about the development of Disneyland and Walt Disney's involvement with the project, according to Deadline. This film will be coming straight to Disney+ and will also be produced by Cavalry Media. Cavalry Media and producer Jason Reed reportedly "spent a year developing the pitch before bringing it to Disney."
MOVIES
Theme Park Insider

Disney Junior Dance Party Takes the Stage Again at Disneyland

Disney Junior Dance Party will resume performances at Disney California Adventure on Friday, October 15. Hosted by Finn Fiesta and DJ Deejay, the show invites kids and their families to dance and sing along with Disney Junior characters such as Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, and Mickey and the Roadster Racers. All the lights, sound, dancing, and music help make this the go-to location at Disneyland for spending that last, nasty little bit of your kids' energy that's keeping them from falling into a nap.
THEATER & DANCE
Riverside Press Enterprise

Disney Genie grants Disneyland’s wish for more control over crowds

Disneyland fans soon will be able to use the new Disney Genie service on the park’s official mobile app to create an automated itinerary for their day. You click to choose your preferences among several options, then Disney Genie tells you what to do, and when, for the rest of the day.
CELL PHONES
disneydining.com

A Disney Guest favorite to reopen tomorrow at Disneyland Resort

Calling all Disneyland fans! The time has come, and beginning tomorrow, October 15, you’ll again be able to board the monorail and whoosh off to your next destination!. The classic monorail system is reopening to Guests as a part of the phased reopening of the Happiest Place on Earth and will return to daily operation beginning tomorrow morning.
TRAVEL
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy