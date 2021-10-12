CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas becoming Covid-19 vaccine mandate free state as Gov. Greg Abbott signs executive order banning all COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03M5og_0cOsrMxG00

While President Joe Biden and the White House administration are implementing new Covid-19 mandates in an effort to improve vaccination rate across the country, GOP led states use all their power to stop the vaccine mandate trend.

The State of Texas and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are among the loudest when it comes to vaccine mandates using different kinds of methods to oppose the Biden administration and their efforts in improving the vaccination rates.

As multiple sources reported, on Monday, October 11, Abbott signed an executive order banning all forms of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, his office said in a press release.

The governor also sent a letter to the Texas Legislature, which would add a ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the third special session agenda. If the legislature passes a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates, then the executive order would expire.

According to the executive order known as GA-40, not a single entity in the state of Texas can mandate anyone to get the Covid-19 vaccine. This includes both customer and employees.

Those who are not going to comply with the order, face a maximum fine of $1,000.

Currently, there are three additional executive orders that will remain in effect in the upcoming period too. According to the orders known as GA-35, GA-38, and GA-39, public entities such as schools or local governments, are banned from implementing vaccine mandates.

Gov. Abbott, who is also fully vaccinated, strongly encourages vaccination for those eligible, but claims that mandates are against the freedom of choice and “must always be voluntary.”

Abbott was among the group of GOP governors and attorneys who threatened the president Joe Biden that will file lawsuit against him and the White House administration for overreaching their authority with enforcing vaccine mandates for companies with more than 100 workers.

“Countless Texans fear losing their livelihoods because they object to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination for reasons of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the order said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Texas state lawmakers under pressure for the Texas abortion law, DOJ lawsuit hearing

Texas – The Texas abortion law saga won’t end anytime soon as the Texas state lawmakers are undergoing heavy pressure in regards to the controversial law. The controversial law that bans abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy was pun in place last month and people are mostly arguing the law because it doesn’t exempt abuse and rape victims forcing everyone to seek medical help out of state.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Daily Fort Worth

Tex. Gov. Greg Abbott’s abortion law is already facing some legal challenges after receiving national attention from the public and lawmakers

Texas – The recent Texas abortion law is facing some legal challenges after it gained national attention since the law passed the Texas Legislature. The law, opposed by majority of the Texans as well as the US public, bans abortion in the most cases once cardiac activity is detected, something that happens roughly at the sixth week of the pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Daily Fort Worth

Republicans are going to lose the 2024 election if they continue to stick to the past, GOP senator asking GOP members to move forward

Some GOP members stick to their 2020 election fraud agenda despite the fact that no clear evidence has been found so far and surely nothing will be changed in regards to the final results. It still remains unclear what these GOP members are targeting and what they are looking to achieve, but their claims might cost them losing the 2024 election, at least that’s what Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Fort Worth

“Biden admin hates the nation, they can’t govern it, they can only run it,” Fox News host slam Biden and the White House administration

Joe Biden’s approval rating just hit the lowest ever recorded rating since taking the White House officer after numerous unfortunate events for him and his administration in a short period of time. It seems like the Afghanistan fiasco was not enough for them, so Biden decided to even announce a vaccine requirement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
348
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy