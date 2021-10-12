Texas becoming Covid-19 vaccine mandate free state as Gov. Greg Abbott signs executive order banning all COVID-19 vaccine mandates

While President Joe Biden and the White House administration are implementing new Covid-19 mandates in an effort to improve vaccination rate across the country, GOP led states use all their power to stop the vaccine mandate trend.

The State of Texas and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are among the loudest when it comes to vaccine mandates using different kinds of methods to oppose the Biden administration and their efforts in improving the vaccination rates.

As multiple sources reported, on Monday, October 11, Abbott signed an executive order banning all forms of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, his office said in a press release.

The governor also sent a letter to the Texas Legislature, which would add a ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the third special session agenda. If the legislature passes a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates, then the executive order would expire.

According to the executive order known as GA-40, not a single entity in the state of Texas can mandate anyone to get the Covid-19 vaccine. This includes both customer and employees.

Those who are not going to comply with the order, face a maximum fine of $1,000.

Currently, there are three additional executive orders that will remain in effect in the upcoming period too. According to the orders known as GA-35, GA-38, and GA-39, public entities such as schools or local governments, are banned from implementing vaccine mandates.

Gov. Abbott, who is also fully vaccinated, strongly encourages vaccination for those eligible, but claims that mandates are against the freedom of choice and “must always be voluntary.”

Abbott was among the group of GOP governors and attorneys who threatened the president Joe Biden that will file lawsuit against him and the White House administration for overreaching their authority with enforcing vaccine mandates for companies with more than 100 workers.

“Countless Texans fear losing their livelihoods because they object to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination for reasons of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the order said.