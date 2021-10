Since Jessica Simpson launched her label under the guidance of Vince Camuto in 2005, she’s become a rarity in the world of celebrity brands. So many have come and gone, but her line has not only sustained but grown tremendously to comprise a full lifestyle range, including shoes, apparel, denim, activewear, accessories and homegoods. Plus, she and her mother, Tina Simpson, who currently own 37.5% of the brand, have been negotiating with Sequential Brands Group Inc. to buy the remainder of the business. “Vince told me early on to dream big,” said Jessica of the legendary footwear designer who died in...

