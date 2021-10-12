CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Police: Vehicle hits 2 pedestrians in crash into bus stop, driver in custody

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bX0fk_0cOsopvw00

A single-vehicle accident at a bus stop in Newark sent two people to the hospital.

Police responded to the crash into a bus stop and light pole around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Broad and Market streets.

Newark’s public safety director says two pedestrians were struck by a Mazda and later transported to University Hospital for treatment.

A woman working nearby says one of the victims was underneath the vehicle.

“I looked up and the car was in the bus station near the bus stop,” says Kallie Mihalatos. “Everybody was running over to see what happened and apparently there was somebody pinned under the car.”

Mihalatos says she was told the driver ran off after the accident. Police confirm the driver did not remain at the scene but was later taken into custody without further incident.

No additional information is available concerning the driver, the vehicle or the condition of the two victims.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Accidents
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Police#Bus Station#Traffic Accident#University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 12

News 12

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy