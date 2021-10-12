Police: Vehicle hits 2 pedestrians in crash into bus stop, driver in custody

A single-vehicle accident at a bus stop in Newark sent two people to the hospital.

Police responded to the crash into a bus stop and light pole around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Broad and Market streets.

Newark’s public safety director says two pedestrians were struck by a Mazda and later transported to University Hospital for treatment.

A woman working nearby says one of the victims was underneath the vehicle.

“I looked up and the car was in the bus station near the bus stop,” says Kallie Mihalatos. “Everybody was running over to see what happened and apparently there was somebody pinned under the car.”

Mihalatos says she was told the driver ran off after the accident. Police confirm the driver did not remain at the scene but was later taken into custody without further incident.

No additional information is available concerning the driver, the vehicle or the condition of the two victims.