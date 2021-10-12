CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets announce Kyrie Irving will not play until COVID-19 vaccination is resolved

By Ben Rohrbach
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets until he is vaccinated or the city's vaccine mandate is lifted. "Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Nets general manager Sean Marks announced in a prepared statement on Tuesday morning. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
Person
James Harden
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
#The Brooklyn Nets#Barclays Center
