David Bowie's estate is set to release a posthumous album to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year

David Bowie's estate is set to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year.

The Suffragette City hitmaker passed away two days after his 69th birthday in 2016, following a private battle with cancer.

The singer would have been turning 75 on January 8, 2022.

New Material: David Bowie's estate is to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year (pictured in 2007)

According to papers filed by the estate of the Heroes star, there are various releases in the pipeline.

As well as music and videos, Bowie's widow Iman and children Alexandria and Duncan, are looking at releasing merchandise and other items of memorabilia to mark the milestone.

On Tuesday, The Sun newspaper reported the collection could could include 'collectors' books, artwork, clothing, footwear, ceramics and glassware'.

A new logo with the Starman musician's iconic lighting bolt and Bowie 75 was submitted for trademarking and copyright approval.

A source said: 'David's 75th birthday would have been a big deal, and the estate want to mark it.

'There is still a huge appetite for more material, recordings and all things Bowie. It's a perfect time to release some.

'Obviously they want to be careful to keep to stuff they feel David would have approved of.'

Just recently, it was announced Bowie's lost 2001 album Toy will be released later this year.

The Space Oddity hitmaker had 'revisited and re-examined' his past material for the record - which combined new tracks with fresh versions of lesser-known tunes from 1964 and 1971.

The collection will drop on November 26, alongside other posthumous releases.

It includes revisited gems like Bowie's debut single 'Liza Jane', as well as 'You've Got a Habit of Leaving' and 'Silly Boy Blue'.

The tracks were re recorded 'old school' in Manhattan in 2000, with musicians playing live.

It forms part of the new David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) box set, which also includes remasters of Black Tie White Noise, 'The Buddha of Suburbia', Outside, Earthling and Hours.

There will be a live album, BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27 2000 and rarities compilation Re:Call 5.

There will also be an expanded edition released on January 7, 2022, which ends with a song put together from a jam at the end of a live version of I Dig Everything.

The package will also come with previously unseen snaps taken by Frank Ockenfels, as well as alternative mixes and unheard B-sides.

Toy Box will also come with an unplugged collection of 13 songs from the album.

Bowie's estate recently landed a historical deal with Warner Music Group, with the major label now owning the rights to the iconic singer's entire back catalogue -bar the rocker's pre-1968 recordings and a slew of other tracks.

Warner already owned the rights to Bowie's music released between 1968 and 1999, following its acquisition of the Parlophone Label Group in 2013.

The Sony released records Heathen, Reality, The Next Day and Blackstar will have a home at Warner from 2023.

True love: As well as music and videos, Bowie's widow Iman and children Alexandria and Duncan, are looking at releasing merchandise and other items of memorabilia (pictured 1996)

