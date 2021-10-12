CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

How Does COVID-19 Impact Pregnancy?

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KY2lO_0cOsogEd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZFGS_0cOsogEd00

In the ongoing fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, the medical community continues to face the spread of misinformation regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine (via University Medical Center ). Pregnant women in particular have voiced concerns regarding the vaccine's potential side effects on the baby, as well as how it may impact reproductive health . However, health officials have made it clear that the risks associated with COVID-19 itself are of far more concern to pregnant individuals than the vaccine.

According to CNN , two new studies have revealed that symptomatic pregnant COVID-19 patients are at an increased risk for birth complications over those who present as asymptomatic. These emergency complications can affect not only the mother, but also the baby. The first study examined 100 pregnant women in the state of Texas during 2020 who were diagnosed with COVID-19 at the time they gave birth. It was found that nearly 60% of mothers who actively displayed COVID-19 symptoms experienced emergency birth complications such as a reduction in fetal movement, a feet-first fetal birthing position, an increased need for oxygen support, as well as an increased likelihood for intensive care.

Symptomatic Pregnant Women Are At An Increased Risk For Emergency Birth Complications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZfXk_0cOsogEd00

Kristine Lane, a medical student at the University of Texas Medical Branch, elaborates on the outcomes of this study, stating via CNN , "COVID-19 has severe systemic effects on the body, especially symptomatic patients. It is possible that these effects are amplified in pregnant mothers, who have increased fetal and maternal oxygen demands." The second study , published in The Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine, revealed similar findings. It was determined that pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 who displayed symptoms such as a cough were at an increased risk for gestational diabetes and other neonatal health complications over asymptomatic or negative-testing COVID-19 pregnant patients.

While the first study examined pregnant American women and the second study looked at pregnant women in Israel, these findings continue to be reflected in other parts of the world. On Monday October 11, the National Health Service (NHS) revealed that in England, approximately 20% of severely ill COVID-19 patients are pregnant unvaccinated women (via The New York Times ). President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Dr. Edward Morris stated via the NHS, " The disproportionate number of unvaccinated pregnant women in intensive care demonstrates that there is a significant risk of severe illness from Covid-19 in pregnancy."

Read this next: How Do COVID-19 Vaccines Really Impact Reproductive Health?

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

Symptomatic COVID-19 may bring on emergency delivery in pregnancy

Pregnant women suffering from COVID-19 with symptoms are more likely to experience complications that call for an emergency delivery, a new study suggests. On top of facing a slightly higher risk for needing an unexpected cesarean section, women with symptomatic COVID-19 were more likely to need oxygen support and their infants were more likely to need care in a neonatal intensive care unit than women with asymptomatic COVID-19, the researchers report.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WTHR

OB nurse survived COVID-19 during pregnancy; advocates to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Every time she looks at her nearly one-year-old son Henry, Ashley Bridgwaters is thankful. Not just because her baby boy is healthy, but because his birth last November was one of the more uncertain times of Bridgewaters’ life. A week before little Henry was born, Bridgwaters tested positive...
SCIENCE
romper.com

Do You Need A Covid-19 Booster Shot During Pregnancy?

Government health agencies and leading doctors have repeatedly recommended that pregnant people receive a Covid-19 vaccination. Studies show vaccines are safe and effective during pregnancy, when people are at an elevated risk for severe Covid complications. (Plus, your body produces crucial antibodies that are passed on to your baby.) But now soon-to-be-parents who’ve already received their Covid-19 vaccines are faced with another decision: If you’re pregnant, do you need a Covid-19 booster shot? The short answer is yes. Here’s why, and how you can learn more.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KYW News Radio

Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Some women are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because they either are pregnant or are trying to be. But Dr. Aasta Mehta, medical officer of women’s health for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and an OB-GYN at Penn Medicine, says the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, whether you’re pregnant now or want to be in the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Gestational Diabetes#National Health Service#University Medical Center#Cnn
WVNT-TV

How does a community gain ‘herd immunity’ against COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a term you’ve probably heard a couple of times, whether it’s regarding the flu or COVID-19. We’re talking about ‘herd immunity.’. Health experts said another term for herd immunity is “community immunity” and it’s based on population and the resistance to the spread of an infectious disease. There are two ways a community can achieve this: by contracting the disease or infection or getting vaccinated against it.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

How does a breakthrough COVID-19 case happen?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Food and Drug Administration panel discussed emergency authorization of a booster shot for those who got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and for those who got Johnson and Johnson's vaccine. Thursday afternoon, the panel voted to recommend emergency use of a Moderna booster for people 65 and older and for those at higher risk for coronavirus complications due to medical conditions or occupation and living setting. Friday, the panel will discuss Johnson and Johnson's authorization.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Union

COVID-19's Dramatic Impact on Substance Abuse

(BPT) - It may come as very little surprise, but the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a dramatic increase in demand for substance abuse and mental health care. The pandemic has generated a significant impact to the collective mental health of the U.S.:. The pandemic sparked an increase in substance use...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
494
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy