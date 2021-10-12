CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles Mocked After Claiming His Aston Martin Runs on Cheese and Wine

By Jennie Amelia
AceShowbiz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking in a wide-ranging interview with BBC, the Prince of Wales says that his classic blue 1970 Aston Martin has been converted so that it doesn't use conventional fuel. AceShowbiz - Prince Charles has contributed to the slowing down of global warming in a way that not many are privileged enough to do it. The British royal revealed that one of his oldest cars is powered by cheese and wine.

