Prince Charles Mocked After Claiming His Aston Martin Runs on Cheese and Wine
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with BBC, the Prince of Wales says that his classic blue 1970 Aston Martin has been converted so that it doesn't use conventional fuel. AceShowbiz - Prince Charles has contributed to the slowing down of global warming in a way that not many are privileged enough to do it. The British royal revealed that one of his oldest cars is powered by cheese and wine.www.aceshowbiz.com
