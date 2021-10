The City of Lawton just updated the 2021 trick or treating hours for Lawton, Fort Sill. With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, the City of Lawton will be observing "All Hallow's Eve" the day before on Saturday, October 30th (10-30-21) from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. That's right we get an extra hour to hit the streets and get more candy! I'm glad they decided to update the hours and give the kids some more time. So get your costumes and bags ready! Plus, who wants to be out trick or treating when it's not even dark out yet?

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO