CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Jelani Day's Mom Sets Record Straight After Reports Autopsy Showed Organs Were Missing

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJelani Day's mother said that while the search for answers continues following the suspicious death of her son, there are some recent reports she felt needed clarifying. "Family, We need to hit pause for a moment," a post on a Facebook page seeking justice for Day read Monday. "As outraged and upset as we are, we must stay the course, and stick to the facts in our search for answers."

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
CrimeOnline

Jelani Day: Mystery Deepens After ISU Grad Student Found Dead With No Organs, Jawbone ‘Sawed Out’

More questions than answers remain after the body of Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, was found last month in the Illinois River. As CrimeOnline previously reported, family members told Dateline in August that not hearing from Day, 25, was “very unlike him.” After contact with him on August 23, the family didn’t hear from him again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

[WATCH] Jelani Days’ Mom Clarifies Reports: Organs Were ‘Completely Liquified’

Carmen Bolden-Day has clarified ‘missing organ’ reports surrounding her deceased son Jelani Day. Nine days after Day’s car was found, authorities discovered his body in the Illinois River. Reports suggested Day’s organs were missing including his brain, eyeballs, liver and spleen. Jelani’s mom had previously stated, “They mutilated my son and I need to know what happened to him.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Jelani Day: Mother of missing Black grad student disputes claims his organs were ‘liquefied’

The mother of missing Illinois grad student Jelani Day has challenged claims that her son’s body was found without its organs, amid comparisons to Gabby Petito’s disappearance.Jelani, who studied at Illinois State University (ISU), went missing on 25 August and was last seen walking away from the campus in Normal, Illinois, and in nearby Bloomington. He was found 10 days later in a riverbed in Peru, Illinois. Citing both Jelani’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, and her attorney, Hallie M Bezner, an initial report in The Chicago Sun-Times suggested that his body was found without organs, which were allegedly “liquefied”. The...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Autopsies#Illinois State University#Nbc
Pantagraph

Mother, lawyer comment about report of organs missing from Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON — The mother of Jelani Day in a social media post said "no organs were missing" from her son, an Illinois State University student whose body was found in the Illinois River last month. The Chicago Sun-Times over the weekend reported that when the body was found, "the family’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
AL.com

Jelani Day’s mother: Police need to ‘do their jobs’

Illinois state law enforcement officials said on Sunday that DNA backlogs did not slow down confirmation of the body found in the Illinois River last month as Jelani Day. In a statement, Illinois State Police Chief Public Information Officer Beth Hundsdorfer said the delay in identifying Day’s body was “not related at all to any backlog.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
HuffingtonPost

Gabby Petito Autopsy Report Shows She Died By Strangulation, Coroner Says

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said at a press conference Tuesday that Gabby Petito was strangled to death. “We hereby find the cause and manner of death to be: cause, death by strangulation, and the manner is homicide,” Dr. Blue said. The coroner added that, under Wyoming state statute, no other information from the autopsy would be released other than the cause and manner of death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s parents reveal how they really felt about Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s parents recently said that they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe for the rest of her life. Petito’s parents recently spoke on Australia’s “60 Minutes.” In an interview published Sunday, the family suggested they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe. “He just seemed like...
RELATIONSHIPS
newschannel20.com

FBI's Behavioral Analyst Unit to help in Jelani Day case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The FBI headquarters is supplying a new resource to help solve the Jelani Day case. The body of the Illinois State University student was discovered on Sept. 4, 2021, floating near the south bank of the Illinois River. Day had gone missing a month earlier in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wrcbtv.com

Authorities will provide more details on Gabby Petito's final autopsy report nearly a month after she was found dead

Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was a homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday. Blue announced the findings at a press conference about a month after Petito, 22, was reported missing in the wake of a road trip with her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie. Her remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy