CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Montana Farmers, We Love You! Today Is YOUR Day

By Megan Shaul
AM 1450 KMMS
AM 1450 KMMS
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last time you took a drink of milk, soy, dairy, coconut, doesn't matter the kind, did you thank a farmer? The last time you made your kids, husband, friends, whoever it may be, dinner, did you thank a farmer? The next time you don't feel well and you have soup and toast, will you thank a farmer? Most likely not and you are not the only one. We are all very guilty of forgetting where all of our life supplies come from. My family farms and has for over 125 years. I remember thinking how cool it was when I was little getting to ride in the tractor, not realizing, at the time, the pride, the sweat, the tears, and the joy that tractor supplied.

kmmsam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

To the People of Bozeman and Montana, Thank You For Everything

I have friends that have all kinds of different views about life, politics, social issues, etc. I have some friends that believe Socialism is the way to go and that if we embrace it, life will be fair and we'll stick it to those greedy "old white rich men". I have some friends that make their own ammo and are just waiting for the Government to fall so they can go all "Red Dawn".
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Help This Debate Montana. Is it Casserole or Hotdish?

Everyone has those potluck dinners that they attend and are supposed to bring a dish to share. Or the family dinner that you put ketchup on to make it have some flavor. There are two very common dishes like this. One contains, hamburger, some elbow noodles, and some sort of tomato base. The other contains hamburger, tater tots, some people add a can of green beans, and then some cream of mushroom soup.
MONTANA STATE
southernminn.com

Happy National Farmers Day!

OPINION National Farmers Day, celebrated Oct. 12, is an opportunity for all of us to recognize and celebrate the impacts and contributions of Wisconsin farmers. Our state is fortunate to be home to more than 64,000 farms on about 14.3 million acres that produce a wide variety of excellent-quality products. Those products include dairy, ginseng, cranberries and other specialty crops.
AGRICULTURE
SPY

The Best Sentimental Gifts To Show Your Loved Ones You Care

There are all kinds of directions you can go when it comes to gift-giving. If you’re thinking of going sentimental with an upcoming Christmas gift, or any gift for that matter, there are some great options out there. Sentimental gifts may not be the right choice for everyone, but there’s probably someone you know who would appreciate a thoughtful present that shows how much you care. You can incorporate a special scent, a meaningful destination or a happy memory. Take your leading lady, for example. Even if it’s not the most lavish gift for your wife, a sentimental gift for her...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

A Day at the Farmers Market

The Beloit Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 9:00 am to noon, May through October. This long standing open air market has been a part of downtown Beloit since 1974. On Saturday, I visited the market to see what it had to offer. Walking into the market, the smooth jazz...
BELOIT, WI
moneysavingmom.com

Do you know your love language?

Do you know what your love languages are? Do you know what the love languages are of those close to you? Understanding how people give and receive love can make such a difference in our relationships. In this podcast, Jesse and I talk about what we’ve learned about love languages...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
wlrn.org

Are you caring for someone you love? Tell us your story

And while it's easy to dwell on the biology of the process, or the thought of it, there are far more needs to consider. Some of the most essential things — such as figuring out a housing situation, managing medical concerns, and dealing with legal matters — are not always top of mind, until they have to be.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Evening News

NANCY KENNEDY: If you stray, lose your way, you will still be loved

We have two cats, Tippy and Fox. They’re sisters, although they look nothing alike and are completely different in every way. Tippy is content to stay inside the confines of our house and the back screened-in porch, and Fox is an escape artist. All she wants to do is go outside.
PETS
AM 1450 KMMS

Delicious Crockpot Recipe Perfect For Winter in Montana

When the temperatures drop in Montana, it's the perfect time to break out the crockpot for hearty meals that will keep you and your family warm during the winter in Montana. I'm a foodie, so I love to cook. There's nothing quite as satisfying as a bowl of chili or beef stew during the winter. The first snowfall is a good time to start thinking about meal planning and the variety of dishes you want to cook in the coming months.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Montana Farmers#Google
AM 1450 KMMS

A Must-Visit for a Montana Scandinavian

Some of my favorite memories as a kid on Montana's Hi Line were sitting around the table with my Great Grandma Nellie and my Grandma Joan, playing Whist, and eating Lefse. That's right, if you're Scandinavian, and you live in Montana- chances are, you grew up eating Lefse. That's why...
AM 1450 KMMS

What’s The Farthest Distance Would You Date Someone?

Dating sometimes in Montana can be a little tough depending on your location and your only choice might be long-distance but how far is too far?. Dating in Bozeman can be pretty difficult depending on what avenue you take. People use dating apps, speed dating events, and the old-fashioned way of meeting people in public but sometimes you just don't know whether or not are in a relationship already. When Bozeman has a nickname of 'Bros-man' you kinda have a feeling the dating scene can be rough.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Celebrate Sacks of Bozeman This Wednesday: 35 Years!

Sacks of Bozeman Thrift Store is a downtown Bozeman institution. This Wednesday, (10/20) it's Sacks Thrift's 35th Anniversary & Customer Appreciation Sale and everyone is invited. What a cool thing...to be celebrating 35 years of this wonderful thrift store. The great deals, the funkiness, the incredible amount of support Sacks...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Grizzly Encounter Outside of Bozeman Is One of a Kind

If you're going to be a few feet away from a Grizzly, might I suggest you do it at the Montana Grizzly Encounter right off of I-90 on the way to Livingston. With family in town, we thought it would be fun to head over there and check it out as part of the whole Montana experience.
AM 1450 KMMS

A Plea To My Bozeman Neighbors Upstairs…Shhhh

So we wait weeks and months to rent these ridiculously over priced apartments. Once we get in we think "Ugh! Finally". And don't get me wrong, we are not perfect by any means, I mean, I have a teenage boy who games out, and we all know that can get loud. But at 10 PM, he is quiet. Even on the weekends. But HOLY COW, it is like we have a heard of elephants living upstairs. All day, all afternoon, all night long. I keep thinking they will go to bed, or chill on the couch for a hot minute, but no sir.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Food Bucket List: A Trip to Chico Hot Springs Delivers Big Flavor

It finally happened. I knew it would one day, but I wasn't sure when or where, but finally, I've checked a much desired dish off my "Food Bucket List" Yes, I have a Food Bucket List. Foods that you really want to try, but you never have. I realize that might sound odd to some of you, but for my fellow foodies, they get it.
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
721
Followers
828
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy