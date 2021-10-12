These Budget Basics Can Help You Refresh Your Spending Plan
After 18 months, Americans are still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and struggling economic recovery. Job openings and hiring fell in August, all while the number of workers who quit their jobs hit the highest level in more than two decades, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In September, the country added only 194,000 jobs, falling short of expectations and adding to concerns about economic growth.www.nbcconnecticut.com
