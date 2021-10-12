SPIGOLON: Is bigger always better?

It was American entrepreneurship at its finest. A Georgia businessman opens a pecan stand alongside U.S. Hwy. 23 in the little town of Eastman and drives around the southeast part of the state buying pecans from area farmers in the midst of the Great Depression. He adds a few souvenirs, some jars of local honey and his wife’s homemade candy and begins to catch business from all the New Yorkers and Chicagoans heading to the Georgia coast for the winter.