Charities

Benefit Singing for Funeral Expenses

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 8 days ago

Beans Creek Church of Jesus Christ will be having a benefit singing Saturday October 23rd at 5:00 pm to raise money for the funeral expenses for Regina Garland, wife of Pastor G.B. Garland. Everyone is invited.

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

