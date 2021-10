If you have a cat or two at home, then you know that they manage to weasel into almost any corner of your home, leading you to search for them for hours to no avail. They appear when they want to, they disappear when they feel like. Is it your cat’s home or your own? You’ll never know. But I do believe a well-designed piece of furniture, created especially for your kitty, could be a solution to this problem. It could provide your cat with his/her very own spot, a haven for them to cozy up in, and indulge in some much-needed me-time. And, Julia Kononenko’s Miu is a brilliant example of such a design!

