Watch the Chilling First Official Trailer For ‘Scream’ Reboot

"Every story has a beginning… We need to expose Umbrella." Sony Pictures has finally unveiled the first official trailer for the new Resident Evil big screen franchise reboot titled: Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. This time they go back to the beginning to tell the origin story of "Resident Evil", going all the way back to Raccoon City before it was overrun by monsters of all kinds. Set in 1998, this Resident Evil origin story explains the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. It follows a group of survivors in the city who band together and try to take down Umbrella and stop this evil before it gets out. But doesn't that mean we know that they fail because… of course we all know there's an entire game and movie franchise that comes next. This new movie stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. This takes a bit to get going, but yeah, it definitely looks like another RE movie with all kinds of gnarly, nasty monsters and flesh-hungry zombies.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO