Watch the Chilling First Official Trailer For ‘Scream’ Reboot

By Steve Huff
Maxim
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Ghostface” is back and stabbing college kids again. This isn’t a reissue of the megahit 1996 slasher film titled Scream. It’s an entirely new movie with the same title but a new story that brings together the survivors of the original killer in the creepy mask and a new generation of victims.

