The Best College Town in America

The smell of fire-roasted chestnuts and mulled wine fills the air. You feel a chill, but the blanket of fresh white flakes makes the cold bit not just bearable but enjoyable. Ice skating ends with a mug of hot chocolate (with marshmallows and whipped cream, of course). Mr. and Mrs. Claus are waiting to greet you with candy canes. Twinkling lights adorn every house, tree and lamp post down the street; as much as this sounds like a scene from a Hallmark holiday movie, it could be your ideal winter break, particularly if you book a stay at one of these charming areas—aka the best Christmas towns in the U.S.
