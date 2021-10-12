CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka Veterans Day Parade is on for 2021

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 8 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The committee planning the 2021 Topeka Veterans Parade is in full gear preparing for the annual event, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. in downtown Topeka.

“We want to have as many people as we can,” organizer Patrick Moore said. “It’s a great opportunity to show our appreciation to the veterans. The bigger the better.”

Parade participation will be free and no registration will be required. Residents who would like to honor veterans need to arrive after 9 a.m. at 6th and Harrison.

