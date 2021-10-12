Demi Lovato Wants To Retire The Term “Alien”

Demi Lovato continues to be one of Hollywood’s most reliable wild cards. This time, they’re defending the nomenclature rights of extraterrestrials. Lovato’s latest project in our Elon Musk era is a new, four-episode series that “searches for the truth about the UFO phenomena,” they told PEDESTRIAN.tv. Unidentified with Demi Lovato, where Lovato takes us, their best friend Matt, and their sister Dallas on a road trip to meet alien experts and search for answers about UFOs, is streaming on Peacock now. With plenty of night vision cameras and pseudo-seance encounters where Lovato diagnoses the trauma of ET lifeforms, it might be spooky season’s dark horse watch.