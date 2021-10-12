Fall River Health Services Brings Specialized Physical Therapy to Hot Springs, South Dakota
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – While rural towns like Hot Springs, SD are often lacking in specialty offerings, Fall River Health Services is creating a new standard of care. Among the many specialties offered at the hospital, physical therapy stands out as a service that people of all ages can benefit from. They offer both inpatient and outpatient services, working with babies as well as the elderly folks in the attached nursing home.www.newscenter1.tv
