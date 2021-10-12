CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

34th Annual 17th St NW High Heel Race Announced!

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last year’s race was cancelled due to the pandemic, some good news from Facebook: 34th Annual 17th St NW High Heel Race. “You’re invited to join Mayor Muriel Bowser and The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs for the District’s 34th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race hosted the Tuesday before Halloween.

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 98

A Lubbock Man Accomplishes the Impossible at a Local Cracker Barrel

From time to time, we hear of feats of wonder and intellect that are so unexpected, that we usually remain skeptical about the validity or the impact of the event until long after the moment passes. Then, and only then, do we fully comprehend and appreciate the level of time, effort, and raw determination that went into slaying that dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS LA

Norms Diner Anniversary Celebration Includes 72-Cent Breakfast Special, Hotcake Doughnut From Randy’s Donuts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The diner where life happens is celebrating 72 years in Southern California. Norms Diner first opened near Sunset and Vine in 1949, and on Wednesday it will get the ultimate birthday gift – a City of Los Angeles declaration that today is officially “Norms Day.” To celebrate, all Norms locations will offer a breakfast special of two scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage and one hotcake for just 72 cents. That special is only available from 6 a.m. 9 a.m. for dine-in guests. However, if you can’t get out to a Norms early enough for the breakfast special, you can still get in on the birthday celebration eats. Norms has also partnered with fellow LA icon, Randy’s Donuts, to create a limited-edition hotcake doughnut topped with maple glaze, strawberry jam drizzle, and crispy bacon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NORMS Restaurants (@norms) The doughnut will be available starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The first 500 guests at the Norms food truck outside the La Cienega location will get a free hotcake doughnut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lstribune.net

34th Annual Fall Muster At Fort Osage National Historic Landmark

Jackson County Parks + Rec is excited to announce its annual Fall Muster at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, which will be held this weekend on October 23 and 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors will experience the sights and sounds of a busy Fort on the Missouri Frontier. Reenactors will demonstrate musket firing, cannon firing, infantry drill, mail call and historic cooking.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KXAN

Celebrate At The 34th Annual Hogeye Festival In Elgin, Texas

Stacey Gruetzner Wilhite, the co-chair of the Hogeye Festival, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the 34th Annual Hogeye Festival. “The Sausage Capital of Texas outdoes itself once again with the 34th Annual Hogeye Festival, celebrating in a small town with a huge appetite for family fun and a tremendous spirit for honoring pigs.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento Prepares For Ironman California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ironman California is just days away. It’ll be the second-biggest outdoor event Sacramento has hosted just this month following the Aftershock festival. Preparations are underway downtown and along the race route. Organizers say drivers can expect detours during the event that’s expected to bring thousands to Sacramento. “It’s been like a drought for so long and finally having something is exciting,” said Beverly Huey, a race volunteer. Watch: Safety Considerations For Ironman California The event is projected to bring in $14 million to the local economy. Mike Testa is the President and CEO of Visit Sacramento.  We asked if Sacramento is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
popville.com

“Progress at the Bartaco in the old Busboys space at 5th & K”

Thanks to Eric and Dylan for sending: “Bartaco is coming to the old Busboys and Poets location at 5th and K”. They’ve applied for a liquor license which says:. “A Restaurant that will serve upscale street tacos with a Total Occupancy Load of 291 and seating. for 165. Summer Garden...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Drag Queens#The Mayor#Office Of Lgbtq Affairs
WFMJ.com

Runners take to streets for annual Youngstown Peace Race

Runners laced up their shoes for the Annual 10K Youngstown Peace Race on Sunday. The route took runners through scenic Mill Creek Park and through the city. The 47th annual event attracted runners from as far away as Arizona and New Mexico. Ellis Archer from Pittsburgh was the first to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
coloradomusic.org

The 18th annual Colorado Progressive Rock Festival is this Sunday, October 17th

Featuring the best in Creative Rock, Art Rock, Progressive Rock, Fusion and more. See amazing Colorado artists performing original and tribute sets. Come hang out with the Colorado Art Rock Society and meet new musical friends!. Along with many great bands, COMBO member singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jamie Krutz will perform...
COLORADO STATE
Columbia Star

Palladium presents 17th Annual Bluegrass, Bidding, & BBQ

Join Palladium, Historic Columbia’s group of dynamic professional members, from 7–10 p.m., October 28, in the gardens of the Hampton-Preston Mansion for the 17th annual Bluegrass, Bidding, & BBQ silent auction event. Attendees will hear live bluegrass from the Mustache Brothers, taste local dishes from The Friendly Caterer, and enjoy...
COLUMBIA, SC
popville.com

“Western Market Phase 1 NOW OPEN”

The popular italian sub shop that originated in Shaw and specializes in deli-style sub rolls with Boar’s Head meats properly sliced in front of you, in-house cooked roast beef, chicken parmigiana, special homemade Italian dressing and even witty cocktails, such as their popular “Fauci Pouchy.” Capo’s second brick-and-mortar location has reminiscents of the old school, hearty traditional italian deli’s found in cities like New York, Philadelphia and Boston with traditional classics found in your hometown deli to experience at Western Market.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald Community Newspapers

Annual Freaky 5k race will return to Wantagh this weekend

For longtime Wantagh resident Karen Lofgren and her family, John Theissen Children’s Foundation holds a special place in their hearts. “My family has lived in Wantagh for 48 years,” Lofgren said, “and we’ve been involved with the foundation for many of those years.”. Lofgren’s family will sponsor this year’s Freaky...
WANTAGH, NY
SignalsAZ

Gilbert’s 17th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Join us for Gilbert’s 17th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 10th at Gilbert Regional Park. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 PM at the park’s amphitheater and include words of tribute by special guest speakers, musical performances by local schools and military displays. This year’s event is presented by Gilbert Memorial Park.
GILBERT, AZ
Pottsville Republican Herald

7th annual photo contest announced

Grab your camera and start snapping photos, because November 15, 2021 marks the final day for local photographers to submit entries for the Seventh Annual “Give Us Your Best Shot” Photo Contest. This is the perfect chance to practice nature photography and capture the beauty of Schuylkill County. Photographers of any age and skill level can enter their best photo using the following theme:
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
rocklandreport.com

7th Annual Nanuet Street Fair Scheduled for October 17th

The Greater Nanuet Chamber of Commerce will host its Seventh Annual Nanuet Street Fair on Sunday, October 17th from 10am – 5pm on Main Street. The event has quickly become one of the most popular in Rockland County and attracted more than 15,000 people in previous years. Parking and admission...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy