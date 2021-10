This one was for the adults. More than 500 people, 21 and older, enjoyed the inaugural Northbrook Brewfest at Village Green Park the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16. A combined effort of the Village of Northbrook and the Northbrook Park District, Brewfest featured tasting of craft beers from 15 breweries nationwide, from Oregon's Hop Valley to Delaware's Dogfish Head, plus local craft breweries including Two Brothers, Ravinia Brewery and Smylie Brothers.

