'Lupin' star Omar Sy signs film deal with Netflix

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Lupin star Omar Sy has signed a multi-year film deal with Netflix.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that Sy, 43, will star in and executive produce in new original feature films.

Sy will develop the projects through his Paris and Los Angeles-based production company, reported Variety.

"I have experienced Netflix's collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world," Sy said in a statement. "I am very happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship and look forward to this next step of our journey together."

Sy plays Assane Diop on Lupin, which premiered on Netflix in January.

"We have been lucky enough to have worked closely with Omar for a number of years and are excited to now expand our partnership further to bring his creative vision to our global audiences," Netflix director of international original film in France Gaelle Mareschi said. "We look forward to working together with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix."

Sy is already attached to star in the Netflix action comedy film Tour de Force, directed by Lupin director Louis Leterrier.

Sy told Entertainment Weekly in July that the cast and crew were "talking about" Lupin Season 3.

"We have a lot of ideas and things that we want to do and say, but we're still in the writing process," the actor said.