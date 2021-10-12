CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N'Golo Kante HATES losing and he gets 'upset and angry' if he is beaten at SCRABBLE, reveals his former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud

N'Golo Kante may be seen as the friendliest man in football but he is a sore loser who gets 'upset and angry' when he loses at Scrabble, reveals Olivier Giroud.

Mild-mannered Kante has grown in popularity since rising to prominence in the Premier League.

But Giroud, who struck up a good relationship with his France team-mate while at Chelsea, has now revealed the fiercely competitive side of Kante many don't see behind closed doors.

Olivier Giroud (left) has opened up on the competitiveness of N'Golo Kante (right) off the pitch

'We've been playing chess – I have to say he's better than me,' Giroud told talkSPORT.

'I've been winning some with him. I asked him to play Scrabble and I'm definitely better than him, so much better.

'He's a funny person, top man and he hates losing. Sometimes he tries everything to win and that's funny with him.

'He never gives up. On the pitch he tries to step up and is massively important for Chelsea and the national team.

'Off the pitch, he hates losing and sometimes it makes him a bit upset and angry. I always try to joke with him, he's a top man.'

Kante has elevated his game to becoming one of the best midfielders in the world and he was named among 30 players nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

The 30-year-old is one of five Chelsea players to make the nominations after Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho, viewed by French newspaper L'Equipe as a frontrunner, got selected.

Giroud, who left Chelsea to join AC Milan in Serie A, revealed his pride at seeing his compatriot get shortlisted for football's biggest individual accolade.

Kante's competitiveness saw him play a key role in helping deliver Chelsea a Champions League title.

It was his fifth major trophy since joining Chelsea from Leicester City back in 2016 and he is now looking to push his team-mates to a league title under Thomas Tuchel this season.

A positive Covid-19 test recently ruled Kante out of contention to play a part for France in the semi-finals and final of the UEFA Nations League - but he is still believed to be getting a winner's medal.

Kante featured in the group stage matches against Croatia, Portugal and Sweden to make himself eligible.

