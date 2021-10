This is the weekend to get out and peep at those leaves. From most foliage maps I looked at this weekend in the Berkshires will be the peak for leaf-peeping. The colors will only be getting dimmer before the inevitable total fade before they fall to the ground in anticipation of the mulcher, rake, leaf blower, or whatever implement of leaf pickup is in your arsenal. I prefer a landscaper by I'm afraid it’s going to be on me this fall.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO