Jackson leads Ravens back to 31-25 OT win over Colts

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short TD passes to Mark...

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
chatsports.com

5 takeaways from the Ravens’ 31-25 victory over the Colts

Against the Colts on Monday night, the Ravens found themselves engaged in a thrilling, down-to-the-wire finish. This is a spot they’re already plenty familiar with this season and have come out on both the winning and losing side of these types of games. It took a 19-point comeback effort in...
NFL
Derrick

Colts don't get their kicks in 31-25 OT loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was warming up before facing the Ravens when suddenly he felt a twinge in his hip that would last the entire night. “It was kind of a stabbing pain every time I cocked my leg back to swing,” he said.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Colts' 31-25 loss to Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) nearly pulled off a miraculous upset on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) on Monday night but a late, fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 31-25 loss in overtime. It was pure domination by the Colts for the first three quarters as they took a 25-9...
NFL
FOX59

Ravens rally to beat Colts 31-25 in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS – Lamar Jackson hit Marquise Brown for a five-yard touchdown to complete a furious rally as the Ravens beat the Colts 31 to 25 in overtime in Baltimore on Monday Night Football. The Ravens scored two touchdowns and converted two two-point attempts in the fourth quarter and Rodrigo Blankenship, who was dealing with a […]
NFL

