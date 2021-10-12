Christmas season earlier due to mail carrier deadlines

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The United States Postal Service on Thursday morning honored the Longmont mail carrier killed by a shooter who investigators believe was his ex-girlfriend. The mail carrier’s name hasn’t been released and the ex-girlfriend, Devan Schreiner, is facing first-degree murder charges. USPS Colorado shared video on Twitter of the procession of 47 postal vehicles on the route the mail carrier was on in the middle of the day when he was ambushed. pic.twitter.com/ZaF4DVUURc — USPS Colorado (@USPS_Colorado) October 14, 2021 They described it as a “somber processional … in honor of his service.” A spokesman for the USPS on Wednesday talked about how the workers mean a lot to the people they serve. “Somebody like this is part of your family and that’s really what we are in this community,” David Rupert said. Grief counselors are now helping other employees. The shooting happened next to a group of neighborhood mailboxes on Heatherhill Street by Renaissance Drive.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO