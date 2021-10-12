CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas season earlier due to mail carrier deadlines

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will have a few days less to play Santa this year after FedEx, the United States Postal Service, and United Parcel Service released their recommendations for mailing packages in time for Christmas. USPS and FedEx are telling their customers to put their packages in the mail no later than...

