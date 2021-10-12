Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest

Danna de Groot was desperate to help the RCMP find her brother Peter de Groot during a manhunt in 2014 in the bush near Slocan, B.C. She had driven from her home in Vancouver overnight on Oct. 11, 2014, after she got word that her brother was in trouble. The RCMP had Slocan locked down – no one was allowed in or out – and it took some effort for Danna to get past the police roadblock on the highway to talk to the police command centre in town about her brother.