CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs vs. Washington prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 6 game

By James Fragoza
profootballnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiefs -6.5 Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Washington +240. The Chiefs are 2-3. The defense has allowed 29+ points in ALL five games this season. Is it time to hit the panic button? Washington owns an identical 2-3 record. Still, with their backup QB under center, a plethora of injuries, and a talented defense not living up to the hype, that’s actually not so bad. However, this game is quietly one that could define the season for each team.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

The Kansas City Chiefs Are In Trouble?

Our Kansas City Chiefs are now 2-3 on the season. They are last in their division. Their potent offense is still putting points on the board. Still gaining about 7 yards per play. But the defense is GIVING up more than 7 yards per play. Almost 33pts per game. And only 8 teams have made the playoffs the year after losing the Super Bowl.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs fan X-Factor appeared to get knocked out after altercation in Arrowhead stands

For the second straight Chiefs home game, there was a fan altercation in the stands that was caught on video at Arrowhead Stadium. During the first half of Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs fan “X-Factor” appeared to be knocked down and possibly unconscious or woozy after an altercation in the end-zone stands.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Picks, Predictions Week 7: Can the Bengals prevail over the Ravens?

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season has some lopsided games on paper to make picks and predictions for. While picking the winner of those games should be easy in theory, the NFL is well-known for its upsets. Additionally, making NFL betting picks and predictions against the spread when the spread is double digits in so many games is always tough.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Salina Journal

Chiefs short on cap space with trade deadline approaching

The Kansas City Chiefs should be buyers at the NFL's trade deadline, which is just over two weeks away on November 2nd. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported as much a week ago, explaining the team had looked into Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack, while also suggesting that the team could explore acquiring defensive linemen in a swap for offensive linemen. The problem with any potential trade for Kansas City is that they could be severely limited in terms of the players they can acquire due to salary cap restraints.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Games Today TV Schedule: Week 6 Sunday games

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off in a matter of hours. This week features the first byes of the 2021 NFL season. The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers get the week off. Let’s look at all the information you need regarding when and where you can watch these Week 6 NFL games today.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Sunday Night Football Tonight Week 6: What channel is the Seahawks vs. Steelers game on?

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football tonight in Week 6. Can the Steelers take advantage of Seattle playing its first game without QB Russell Wilson under center since 2011? Keep reading for more information regarding the start time, channel, and live streams available for Sunday Night Football, as well as a preview for the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Game Pass#Nfl Sunday Ticket#American Football#The Kanas City Chiefs#Kansas City Chiefs#Ats#Eagles#Wft#Kc
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy