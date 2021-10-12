Chiefs vs. Washington prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 6 game

The Kansas City Chiefs should be buyers at the NFL's trade deadline, which is just over two weeks away on November 2nd. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported as much a week ago, explaining the team had looked into Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack, while also suggesting that the team could explore acquiring defensive linemen in a swap for offensive linemen. The problem with any potential trade for Kansas City is that they could be severely limited in terms of the players they can acquire due to salary cap restraints.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO