The Baltimore Colts are beating up on the Ravens

 10 days ago

Re: The Baltimore Colts are beating up on the Ravens. Glad I quit betting, because I would have taken the Ravens on a 7 point teaser if I did. Re: The Baltimore Colts are beating up on the Ravens. Oct 11, 2021, 10:31 PM. I wouldnt know. I only...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7

The first Bye Week of the NFL season has concluded, seeing quite a few blowouts mixed in amidst several exhilarating overtime finishes. Big fantasy names like Antonio Gibson disappointed by finishing outside of the top-36, while back-up running backs rookie Khalil Herbert and Darrel Williams both produced RB1 finishes. Even the wide receiver landscape is wildly unstable, as Marvin Jones Jr., K.J. Osborn, A.J. Green, and Donovan Peoples-Jones all hit their ceiling in Week 6 due to game script and continuously thinning depth charts. The Cardinals remain the lone undefeated team after a dominant road win over the Browns without their head coach. At the same time, Jacksonville finally found the win column with a walk-off 53-yard kick during the early window in London.
silverandblackpride.com

MNF open thread: Colts at Ravens

End Week 5 here with another AFC battle as the Colts visit the Ravens. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m.
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Colts: Bold predictions

The Ravens will play their third primetime game in the first five weeks of the season, this time at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The staff of Baltimore Beatdown offers some bold predictions for Monday’s game. Spencer Schultz. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens roll at home...
praisebaltimore.com

Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Team Up With Steve Harvey To Surprise Young Fan

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn’t only win on the field but also shows he’s a winner in the community by spreading love and good vibes to the youth! Lamar appeared on the Steve Harvey’s show Wednesday to gives some encouragement to a young fan of his Cartier Carey who helped raise more than $45,000 to help his community. After surprising Cartier and his fam, Steve Harvey announced that The Ravens and Lamar also gave him four tickets to the Oct. 17th home game against the LA Chargers. Check out the clip below,
FOX Sports

Monday Night Football top plays: Ravens rally to beat Colts in OT

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens scored 16 unanswered points to force overtime against Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, winning 31-25 in a Monday night thriller. The Ravens' dazzling, fourth-quarter surge made it 25-25 to force the extra frame, and then Ravens wideout Marquise Brown sealed the deal for Baltimore and put the Ravens atop the AFC North at 4-1.
chatsports.com

'Follow the pigskin': Colts defense sticking to its keys against Baltimore Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Baltimore Ravens' offense is so unique and deceptive that the Indianapolis Colts admitted spending extra time in offseason, weeks before they'd actually have to face Lamar Jackson and company, preparing to stop them. Preparation is always important in the NFL, but most players play better when they're...
baltimoreravens.com

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Colts

Ravens' record under Head Coach John Harbaugh in home primetime games, ranking as the NFL's best such winning percentage (.889). The Ravens have won 14 of their last 15 home primetime games. Lamar Jackson's record in home primetime games, completing 65% of his passes for 818 yards, 10 touchdowns and...
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, DE Kameron Cline To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 5 Game Vs. Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive end Kameron Cline to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players. Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and...
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 10/11: Ravens Are Near Unanimous Pick to Beat Colts

The Ravens (3-1) enter tonight's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts riding a three-game winning streak. If they extend it to four they will have sole possession of first place in the AFC North, thanks to the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals both losing in dramatic fashion yesterday. All but...
HorseshoeHuddle

Market Watch: Stock Up and Stock Down for Colts vs. Ravens

That's the only reasonable word that can sum up the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The Colts thoroughly outplayed the now 4-1 Ravens for the first three quarters at M&T Bank Stadium. Leading 25-9 during the fourth quarter, this could have been the type of win that helps turn a season around, giving the Colts momentum as they head into the lighter part of their schedule.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

