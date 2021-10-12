Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

THORNTON, N.H. (AP) Speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in a motorcycle crash that killed a Maine man, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash happened Monday evening on Interstate 93 in Thornton. Police say the 54-year-old from Chester, Maine, was going south when he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and hit a highway sign. A witness reported seeing the motorcycle speeding erratically before the crash.