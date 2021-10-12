2021 Otherwise Fellowship Applications Open

HarperCollins has announced reorganization plans for the recently acquired Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. They will have four imprints, which will see ‘‘see increased focus and investment, with the majority of acquiring editors remaining in place.’’ Mariner will publish most of the adult books, and will absorb Custom House. The Clarion and Versify imprints will retain their names as part of the new Clarion Group. Graphic novels from the Etch imprint will now be published as Clarion/Harper Alley. The fourth imprint is a new ‘‘lifestyle’’ brand. There are layoffs, with HarperCollins CEO Brian Murray saying, ‘‘Some employees will be departing HarperCollins as a result of the changes, but the majority of HMH Books & Media employees were retained.’’ The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ‘‘sales structure and process will remain in place for customers through the end of the calendar year,’’ and then be integrated into the HarperCollins system, while ‘‘operations, and other support departments will be integrated into the existing HarperCollins teams in order to best support authors and titles with the broadest possible resources.’’

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO