Growing up in northern Finland I've seen northern lights several times. Living near the sea dancing lights I saw were mostly green but every time when I went up north to visit my grandparents I saw northern lights in all colours of the rainbow. Still, today when I see northern lights during dark October nights I see them as a true miracle of nature and I understand how they captivated the minds of the people in the past the same way as they captivate the imagination of a modern human. There are several myths told about the northern lights and I will share some of them with you.

