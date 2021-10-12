airSlate Honored As Silver Stevie Award Winner In 2021 Stevie Awards For Great Employers
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / airSlate, a leader in document workflow automation solutions, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the HR category in the sixth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, a recognition of the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.www.dallassun.com
